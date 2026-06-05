Brick, NJ officers honored for saving man in crisis
For years we've talked about how a police officer never knows what they will encounter on any given shift.
One thing that seems to be on the rise in our country is people having mental health issues and feeling they have nowhere to turn.
Last fall a man was in crisis and becoming aggressive and threatening, so family members called the police.
Brick officers respond to a man in crisis
Brick Township police officers John Daly, Anthony Rossi, and Steven Schocket arrived on the scene, where they found the man outside the home pacing back and forth with the knife in his hand.
According to family members, the man had become increasingly aggressive following an argument.
Before officers arrived, he grabbed the large knife and claimed he would rather die than return to a mental health facility.
As the officers attempted to de-escalate, the man held the knife to his own throat, and repeatedly demanded that officers shoot him.
For nearly 45 minutes, the officers worked to resolve the tense situation. Using their training, composure and focus they were able to build trust with the man.
Finally, after nearly an hour, the man voluntarily dropped the knife. He was safely taken into custody and transported to a mental health facility where he could receive the help he needed.
Brick officers recognized for professionalism and compassion
Because Officers Daly, Rossi, and Schocket relied on their training, professionalism, and compassion, a life was potentially saved that day.
This past May, their actions were recognized by the CIT-NJ Center of Excellence, with Officer Daly being named Officer of the Year and all three officers being honored for their extraordinary efforts.
Brick Township PD said in a Facebook post:
"These recognitions reflect the highest standards of policing and highlight our department’s commitment to preserving life, supporting those in crisis, and serving our community with professionalism and compassion."
Officers John Daly, Anthony Rossi, and Steven Schocket are our Blue Friday honorees this week.
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Gallery Credit: The Associated Press
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.