Brick, NJ officers honored for saving man in crisis

For years we've talked about how a police officer never knows what they will encounter on any given shift.

One thing that seems to be on the rise in our country is people having mental health issues and feeling they have nowhere to turn.

Last fall a man was in crisis and becoming aggressive and threatening, so family members called the police.

Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash loading...

Brick officers respond to a man in crisis

Brick Township police officers John Daly, Anthony Rossi, and Steven Schocket arrived on the scene, where they found the man outside the home pacing back and forth with the knife in his hand.

According to family members, the man had become increasingly aggressive following an argument.

Before officers arrived, he grabbed the large knife and claimed he would rather die than return to a mental health facility.

As the officers attempted to de-escalate, the man held the knife to his own throat, and repeatedly demanded that officers shoot him.

For nearly 45 minutes, the officers worked to resolve the tense situation. Using their training, composure and focus they were able to build trust with the man.

Finally, after nearly an hour, the man voluntarily dropped the knife. He was safely taken into custody and transported to a mental health facility where he could receive the help he needed.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

Brick officers recognized for professionalism and compassion

Because Officers Daly, Rossi, and Schocket relied on their training, professionalism, and compassion, a life was potentially saved that day.

This past May, their actions were recognized by the CIT-NJ Center of Excellence, with Officer Daly being named Officer of the Year and all three officers being honored for their extraordinary efforts.

Brick Township PD said in a Facebook post:

"These recognitions reflect the highest standards of policing and highlight our department’s commitment to preserving life, supporting those in crisis, and serving our community with professionalism and compassion."

Officers John Daly, Anthony Rossi, and Steven Schocket are our Blue Friday honorees this week.

PHOTOS: Clashes with police outside Delaney Hall after protest zone fails In these photos from Friday night to Sunday morning, New Jersey state troopers were forced to clear out demonstrators in front of Delaney Hall, hours after Gov. Mikie Sherrill had set up a peaceful protest zone on Friday to turn down the heat between demonstrators and federal officers. By midnight after Sunday, Newark was forced to impose a curfew for the area. Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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