Quick-thinking NJ cops rescue baby from scary choking emergency

We've all had the fun experience of the Easter Egg hunt, either with actual painted hard-boiled eggs (yes, we did that as kids) or plastic eggs filled with candy.

In the fun of kids running around, it's easy to get distracted and not notice immediately that some babies will simply grab anything within reach and put it in their mouths.

Sometimes, even without the confusion of a lot of kids, just a baby on his own might just move too fast for you to notice right away.

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Baby choking emergency turns scary in Stafford Township

In March, Stafford Township police responded to a call from a family in Beach Haven West, where a baby boy was not able to breathe due to a small plastic egg being lodged in his throat.

Officer Adam Sherer arrived on the scene to discover baby Jack with his grandmother, who was babysitting him.

The baby was in distress and the officer worked to stabilize the baby and try to remove the egg.

A moment later, Sherer was joined by Officer Brandon Haines. Haines heard the call on a road construction post and responded due to the nature of the emergency.

Thankfully, within a minute, the officer was able to get the egg out of the baby's mouth. Of course, a minute or two of a rescue sounds quick, but for the grandmother, it must have felt like a torturous hour.

Photo by Albert Stoynov on Unsplash Photo by Albert Stoynov on Unsplash loading...

Stafford Township police praised for life-saving response

Jack’s grandmother later described Officer Haines as quick to respond, professional, and compassionate.

"He is my hero,” she said.

Jack’s mother, who was at work as an emergency room nurse when the incident occurred, also expressed how safe she feels knowing how capable the Stafford Township Police Department is when families need them most.

As of recently, Officer Haines has been nominated for a Life-Saving Award for his actions that day.

Because Officers Sherer and Haines acted immediately, remained calm under pressure, and relied on their training, baby Jack is safe today.

Stafford Township PD put it best:

As police officers, we train for countless situations, but calls involving children are among the most emotional and high-pressure incidents we respond to. This incident is a powerful reminder of why preparation, quick decision-making, and dedication to our community matter.

They are our Blue Friday honorees this week.

How your town in NJ voted for governor in 2025 How every municipality voted in the 2025 gubernatorial election between Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Mikie Sherrill. Municipalities are listed in alphabetical order by county. Results are from the state Division of Elections as of December 2025. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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