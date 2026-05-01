NJ cop saves hockey goalie after terrifying collapse on the ice

Maybe you played hockey as a kid or in high school and as you get older you miss the game so decide to join an adult league.

Of course, you got to schedule the games after work so unlike the kids' games, where ice times can be as early as 6am, the older guys play a lot later.

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Hockey game in Hackensack turns into medical emergency

A week ago, the guys gathered in Hackensack for a 9pm puck drop when something went wrong. As the game was about to start, one of the goal tenders collapsed face down on the ice.

One of the players on the opposing team was off-duty Oradell police officer, Frank Stefano.

He rushed over to the collapsed man who had a crowd already gathered around him to offer help.

A few of the other players were able to turn the goalie over on his back and reported that the man was still conscious.

Within a few seconds however, things turned critical as the man lost consciousness.

The 53-year-old goal tender had reported a few minutes earlier to his teammates that he wasn't feeling great, a little nauseous and dizzy.

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Off-duty Oradell police officer performs CPR and uses AED

Officer Stefano immediately began CPR. At the same time, Stefano's wife Catherine, a medical assistant at The Valley Hospital who was in the stands with their two children, joined him and called 911.

Catherine had someone retrieve the nearby portable defibrillator.

Officer Stefano deployed the AED and shocked the victim once, and man briefly responded when asked his name.

Then, he went out again.

Officer Stefano administered a second shock.

This time, it worked. The goal tender regained consciousness.

Advanced Life Support and Basic Life Support crews arrived moments later and took over care before transporting the man to the hospital. He is now reportedly recovering.

Phil Mollica, Stefano's brother-in-law, said during Stefano's lifesaving actions that:

"Everyone was kind of in shock...it was pretty impressive."

Oradell Police Chief David Gangemi praised his off-duty officer, saying that he "acted without hesitation and saved this man's life."

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Blue Friday honors officer and wife for lifesaving teamwork

Because Officer Frank Stefano acted quickly, remained calm under pressure, and relied on his training in a life-threatening emergency, a man is alive today.

And for the first time in the history of Blue Friday, which dates back to 2015, we are giving the honor jointly to Officer Stefano's wife Catherine.

She was calm, cool and collected, directing action and calling 9-1-1.

We know that families of our hero law enforcement are truly on every shift, knowing that Law Enforcement members have no idea what's ahead for them at any given moment and the goal is to just return home safely after a job well done.

Officer Stefano, job well done.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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