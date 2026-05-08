We've all been stuck in that endless line of cars at your kids' school at dismissal time.

Last week, there was a little added drama to the regular rendezvous in Kenilworth.

As parents lined up along the entrance to the school off of Boulevard, someone was driving a Jeep Commander moving fast and swerving down the road in front of the Harding school.

The driver may have been trying to cut the line or just get past the school faster than the pick-up line traffic would allow.

It was a very dangerous situation with a speeding, erratic vehicle approaching stopped cars and dozens of kids and parents on the sidewalk loading kids into cars.

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Reckless driving outside Harding School sparks police response

Kenilworth Police Officers Dominick Riccelli and Michael Cascarano were assigned to a school safety foot post at Harding School at that time. The officers quickly responded.

The officers initiated a motor vehicle stop before the situation could escalate further.

A K-9 unit from the Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist with a search of the vehicle.

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Loaded stolen handgun found during vehicle search

During that search, officers made a serious discovery.

Inside the center console was a loaded Glock 34, 9mm handgun. The driver, a 21-year-old from Irvington, did not possess a permit to carry the firearm.

Further investigation revealed the weapon had been reported stolen out of North Carolina in 2018.

The handgun was also loaded. Howard was charged with multiple weapons offenses and is being held in the Union County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Because Officers Dominick Riccelli and Michael Cascarano recognized the danger immediately and acted before the situation could get worse, a potentially dangerous and horrific situation unfolding in front of a school was brought under control.

They are our Blue Friday honorees this week.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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