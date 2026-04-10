Suicide is all too common in our world, where people are unable to get the support and mental health they need and often go through crises alone.

It's something that police departments are aware of and many have focused officer training to learn how to handle a difficult situation with a desperate person.

Earlier this month, a woman was in crisis, and thankfully, the South Brunswick PD were quick to respond.

On the evening of April 3, South Brunswick police responded to an emergency call reporting that a woman had stabbed herself in the neck and abdomen and was trying to take her own life.

Within minutes, South Brunswick Sgts. Brooke Labell and Jarrid Harpster, and Officer Dale Hubner arrived on scene and were directed to a back bathroom off the kitchen.

Photo via South Brunswick Police & Canva Photo via South Brunswick Police & Canva loading...

Inside the tense South Brunswick standoff

When they got to the bathroom door, they found the woman standing in the dark, still holding the knife. She was bleeding and telling officers she wanted to end her life.

Sgt. Harpster remained calm and began speaking to the woman, trying to convince her to drop the knife. Officer Hubner stood by, ready to act.

Sgt. Labell moved quickly, attempting to find another angle from outside the home, but when that wasn’t possible, she returned and joined in the effort.

Together, the law enforcement team worked to connect with the woman, calmly and patiently trying to de-escalate the situation.

After several tense minutes, she stepped out of the bathroom and into the kitchen, still holding the weapon at waist level, and began moving toward them.

We've seen officers having to use deadly force to prevent injury of loss of life of responding police but this woman clearly was in a desperate way, and needed help.

Help came in the form of a taser.

Photo via South Brunswick Police & Canva Photo via South Brunswick Police & Canva loading...

Split-second decision avoids deadly outcome

As the woman advanced with the knife pointed toward them, Sergeant Labell deployed her Taser, and the woman was immediately immobilized and dropped to the floor, releasing the knife.

Within seconds, all three officers moved in, secured the weapon, and began providing life-saving medical aid.

The woman had suffered serious self-inflicted wounds to her neck and abdomen and was transported to the hospital. She is expected to make a full physical recovery.

Let's hope she gets the support and mental health treatment she needs to continue her life in a positive and productive way.

South Brunswick Chief Raymond Hayducka had this to say about his officers:

This woman was in crisis, and these officers went above and beyond to save her life. She was looking to force these officers into using deadly force. They worked as a team to resolve this tense standoff...This is a case everyone needs to know about because a woman is alive today as a result of the actions of these officers.

Sgt. Brooke Labell, Sgt. Jarrid Harpster, and Officer Dale Hubner are our Blue Friday honorees this week.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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