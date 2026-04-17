Seconds matter: NJ cops arrive fast, save woman with no pulse

Car wrecks happen every day.

Thankfully, we have so many well-trained police officers around New Jersey to be there to help no matter what the circumstances.

Photo by Washington Township Police Department via Facebook Photo by Washington Township Police Department via Facebook loading...

NJ crash turns into life-or-death emergency

A couple weeks ago a car rammed into a telephone pole on Greentree Road in Washington Township Gloucester County. Someone called 9-1-1 after hearing the crash and reported that the driver was not moving at all.

Within 60 seconds of the call going out, six police officers arrived on the scene. Washington Township police officers Matt Tucker and Dante Moore, along with Officers Swan, McNair, Cicatiello, and Matos.

Interesting to note, this was Officer Dante Moore's first day of being on a solo patrol.

When officers approached the vehicle, they found the driver unresponsive and locked inside.

They immediately started breaking windows to gain access to the vehicle.

Thankfully, they were able to safely remove the victim from the wreck, but quickly realized that the victim was not breathing and had no pulse as she had suffered a medical emergency and gone into cardiac arrest.

Photo by Washington Township Police Department via Facebook Photo by Washington Township Police Department via Facebook loading...

Woman’s life saved in Washington Township

Without hesitation, the officers began CPR and an AED was deployed.

They shocked her heart again and again. Working all together, the officers continued life-saving efforts for seven entire minutes.

Washington Township Fire Department and EMS personnel arrived and took over care before transporting the patient to the Hospital.

Because of the immediate actions taken by these officers, the driver is alive today and is expected to make a full recovery.

Photo by Washington Township Police Department via Facebook Photo by Washington Township Police Department via Facebook loading...

Emotional reunion highlights power of community policing

Just on Wednesday, the driver and her family came to Washington Township police headquarters to thank all the responding officers that day.

There were hugs, handshakes, and a shared meal as they expressed their gratitude.

In a Facebook post, Washington Township PD praised their officers, saying:

"Outstanding work by all involved. This is what Community Caretaking policing is all about"

Because officers Tucker, Moore, Swan, McNair, Cicatiello, and Matos all acted quickly, trusted their training, and worked together in a critical moment, a life was saved.

They are our Blue Friday honorees this week.

Which states have the most expensive electric bills? The average total electricity cost in the United States last year was $1,820. That was an increase of $110, or 6.4%, from 2024.

Source: Energy Information Administration via the Joint Economic Committee Democrats

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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