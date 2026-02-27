We've talked about the danger of taking heavy snow for granted.

You might think you're invincible and it's just a few feet of snow to move off your driveway, but there's a reason that some snowfalls are called "heart attack heavy.'

We've certainly had our share of winter weather this season, snow has been on the ground since mid January, and there will be piles still melting in late April for sure.

Today I'd like to recognize several officers who were heroes this winter, saving a man's life who collapsed while shoveling.

Franklin Township (in Somerset County) Officers Martin Ragie, Edmond Neequaye and Detective Rosendo Vargas were called to a scene on the morning of January 19th, about an unconscious man near Route 27.

The man had been working to clear snow for his employer when he suddenly collapsed.

Photo by Seiya Maeda on Unsplash Photo by Seiya Maeda on Unsplash loading...

Franklin Township police officers save man who collapsed

When the officers arrived, they discovered the man was not breathing and had no pulse. Without any hesitation, the officers immediately began CPR on the man.

Shortly after Detective Rosendo Vargas arrived, and immediately began using a defibrillator. After several rounds of CPR from the Officers, and two defibrillator shocks, the man regained a pulse and started breathing.

Kendall Park EMS and Robert Wood Johnson paramedics finally arrived to bring the man, who now had a pulse, to a local hospital for further treatment.

The victim has since made a full recovery.

SEE ALSO: Sherrill taps first woman State Police leader amid inside turmoil

Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash loading...

Officers commended for emergency rescue

Franklin Township Public Safety Director Lloyd Fredricks, who just recently mandated a policy requiring annual CPR instruction, had this to say about the officers:

"I am grateful our officers were able to use their training and equipment to save a life."

The Officers were recognized at the Franklin Township Council this past Tuesday.

A friendly reminder that approximately 100 people a year die from shoveling snow, and thousands more are injured. Remember to take frequent breaks and recognize the symptoms of a heart attack.

Thank you to Officers Ragie, Neequaye & Detective Vargas for jumping into action to save a man's life, who already had no pulse.

They are our Blue Friday honorees this week.

Blizzard of 2026: Scenes across New Jersey 1 to more than 2 feet of snow fell on New Jersey in the Feb 22-23, 2026 nor'easter. Here's what it looked like where our listeners and readers live. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈