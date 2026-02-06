Last week, while we were all trying top resume normal activities after the historic snowfall, many communities struggled to move all the snow out of the way of cars and pedestrians.

Photo by Chandler Cruttenden on Unsplash Photo by Chandler Cruttenden on Unsplash loading...

Historic New Jersey snowfall leaves roads and parking lots buried

Last Wednesday, I had a meeting that I had moved from Monday to avoid the major snow only to find that even three days after, crews were still clearing parking spots and intersections.

In Washington Township in Gloucester County, the police department was busy helping stranded motorists in the snow, clearing packed driveways, and helping senior citizens.

Then the call came in about a school bus stuck in snow, unable to move, full of school kids.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

Washington Township police step up during snow emergency

Without hesitation, Officers Cicatiello, Rossi, Swan, Tucker and McNair responded, grabbing shovels and anything else they needed to free the bus full of kids.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they began to push the bus forward to free it, with Officer McNair, shoveling behind the wheels to gain traction.

After a huge physical effort, the officers were able to push the bus out of the snow, allowing it continue on its route, getting the kids to school without further incident.

Thank you officers, and yes, sorry kids, no snow day today.

In a Facebook post, Washington Township PD wrote:

"This is what Community Caretaking looks like"

Thank you to Officers Cicatiello, Rossi, Swan, Tucker and McNair, who sprang into action during a busy morning and were able to get the children safety to school.

They are our Blue Friday honorees this week.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

