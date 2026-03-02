🔔 Washington Township light show closes after 2.4M visitors

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — After several years and over two million guests a popular family-run light display has closed its location.

Glow at Washington Township has officially ended operations at 217 Berlin-Cross Keys Road “after an incredible run,” according to the operators of the drive-through experience.

With their holiday display from winter 2022, the Uszaki family of Deptford took home the top prize on ABC's “Great Christmas Light Fight.”

They pivoted to a drive-through experience in 2023 and expanded to Halloween and Christmas seasons, welcoming more than 2.4 million guests in the process.

“While this chapter is closing, the Glow brand is not necessarily done. We are actively speaking to potential opportunities for a new home,” the family-run lights attraction said on Facebook.

NJ fans mention potential new sites

The family was specifically looking to connect with any venue interested in hosting a unique immersive experience, current attractions looking to expand and investors to explore a new entertainment venture.

Among dozens of comments from families that have enjoyed visiting Glow Washington Township, some even offered suggestions for new sites.

“You should talk to Clementon lake park. It’s closed after Labor Day and has a huge parking lot,” one person said.

“I always felt it was a tough location and thought you’d have tons of space at the old Atco raceway on Jackson Road. If you build it, they will come,” another person offered.

