NJ school teacher had young Columbian girl make illegal videos for him, report says
🔴 A now-suspended Vineland teacher faces charges of child endangerment.
🔴 Investigators say he used a messaging app to contact a 14-year-old in Colombia.
🔴 He's also accused of expressing disturbing desires in chat messages
WASHINGTON (Gloucester) — New court documents accuse a New Jersey elementary school teacher of coercing a 14-year-old girl in South America into making sexual videos for him, according to a published report.
James Adams, 50, of Washington Township, was indicted by a grand jury in Gloucester County last month.
Last week, he pleaded not guilty to child endangerment and child sexual abuse materials possession charges, NJ.com reports.
Adams was first arrested and charged in June. At the time, he was suspended from his job as a third-grade teacher at Dr. William Mennies Elementary School in Vineland.
Prosecutors now say that while he was teaching class, he may also have been thinking of a 14-year-old girl who was thousands of miles away in Colombia.
Investigators report finding child exploitation materials
According to a criminal complaint obtained by NJ.com, Adams made contact with the teen girl online using the social media app Kik.
The teacher instructed the 14-year-old girl to "masturbate" for him in videos and send them to him, the complaint reportedly said.
In one message, Adams reportedly told the teenager to “look right at me and tell me you love me" while performing the sexual acts on herself.
Investigators said they found multiple videos of the girl on his iPhone. They also reported finding over 40 other videos and images of child sexual abuse, including one that he uploaded to Kik.
Prosecutors also said they found Kik chats between Adams and another individual. In the chats, Adams reportedly expressed in graphic detail that he would like to have sex with little girls.
Online safety awareness
While Adams is accused of sending the messages with Kik, predators have many options for getting in contact with young kids.
13 apps all NJ parents need to know about
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
A Look Inside Grocery Outlet Stores, ‘Extreme Value’ Retailer in NJ
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Significant or historical events in New Jersey for November (in chronological order)
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander