🚨 First Atlantic County homicide of 2026 reported after a zero-murder first quarter.

🏥 Shooting at Egg Harbor Township nursing facility leaves one dead, another critically injured early Monday morning

👮 Authorities say incident appears isolated, but investigation remains active with no confirmed arrests

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — One person was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting at a nursing facility in Egg Harbor Township on Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. on April 13 at Excelcare Rehabilitation Facility, a 120-bed state-of-the-art center, located at 6818 Delilah Road, officials said.

The homicide comes after the county recorded zero murders in the first three months of 2026, a historic drop from previous years.

Shooting at Egg Harbor Township nursing home leaves one dead, another critical

The identities of those involved are being withheld pending further investigation and notification of next of kin, the prosecutor’s office said. However, it appears those involved in the shooting knew each other.

Based on a preliminary investigation, there is no threat to the community or the public, and it appears to be an isolated incident.

Police response and witness account describe tense early-morning scene

The daughter of a patient told Breaking AC that her mother called at 6 a.m., saying someone came by and shut all the residents’ doors. Police came with long rifles and did a room sweep, the daughter told the media outlet.

Excelcare Rehab offers residents a wide range of services, from skilled nursing to rehabilitation, according to the facility's website.

Investigation ongoing, no word yet on arrest in nursing facility shooting

It’s not clear if an arrest has been made. The investigation is active and ongoing.

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