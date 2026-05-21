⚠️ A Trenton teacher admits sexually assaulting a student over years starting in 2014.

➡️ Prosecutors said abuse began when the victim was 13 and lasted into high school.

🔴 The Plainfield man also faces sentencing in a separate Middlesex County child endangerment case.

A 52-year-old former Mercer County teacher and basketball coach admitted to sexually assaulting a teen over a number of years.

Darrell R. Moody, of Plainfield, pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault on Tuesday before Superior Court Judge Robert E. Lytle.

Moody was a fifth grade teacher in Trenton Public Schools when he met the victim as a student.



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Years-long sexual abuse began when victim was 13

Investigators said the sexual abuse began in 2014 while the victim was 13.

During that time, Moody was also coaching basketball at Joyce Kilmer Middle School.

The abuse then continued while the student was in high school.

In May 2024, the victim contacted Trenton police to report the years of sexual abuse, and an investigation was launched involving the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit.

Former Trenton teacher faces prison and lifetime supervision

At sentencing on Sept. 4, under the terms of a plea deal the state will recommend five years in state prison.

Moody will then be under parole supervision for life and must register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.

He must also give up any teaching certifications and is barred from public employment.

Read More: New Jersey teachers face prison for student sexual assault

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Separate Middlesex County case still pending against Moody

Moody is also due for sentencing in a separate case, after being found guilty in Middlesex County of second-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child and solicitation of a minor for prostitution.

In South Plainfield in 2023, Moody asked a young victim whom he did not know how old they were —and then if they wanted to make some cash.

He then showed them a lewd phone message, written in a sketch app, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

That sentencing is set for July.

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