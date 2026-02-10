🚨 Former New Jersey teachers face prison after separate convictions for sexually assaulting students.

🏫 Julie Rizzitello admitted to abusing two different students while working in Monmouth County.

⛓️ A jury convicted former Bridgeton head teacher Isaias Garza of sexual assault and witness tampering.

Two New Jersey teachers separately convicted of sexually assaulting students both face sentencing this week.

Wall Township High School teacher faces decade in prison

In the first case, an Ocean County woman who admitted to sexually assaulting two different students while working as a Wall Township High School teacher faces 10 years in prison at her sentencing.

Julie Rizzitello, of Brick Township, pleaded guilty in Monmouth County Superior Court to two counts of second-degree sexual assault back in September.

Rizzitello was due before Superior Court Judge Jill G. O'Malley on Wednesday morning.

In addition to her prison term, Rizzitello must register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.

She would also be banned permanently from public office or employment and under parole supervision for life.

Former Bridgeton head teacher convicted by jury

On Thursday, a 57-year-old former head teacher at a Bridgeton school similarly faces prison.

In October, Isaias Garza was found guilty by a Cumberland County jury of second-degree counts of sexual assault and witness tampering.

The Vineland resident now would face five to 10 years in prison on each charge.

Garza was the head teacher at Bridgeton's ExCEL program at the time of his 2018 arrest.

Next week, two other former teachers who pleaded guilty to sexual assault of students also are slated for sentencing.

