🔴 Sean McDermott, 36, is facing fresh arson charges in Bergen County.

🔴 Authorities say he burned down four homes to "kill the spiders."

🔴 NYPD said they arrested McDermott near a U-Haul containing 52 canisters of laughing gas.

EAST RUTHERFORD — A Pennsylvania man who has been caught in a web of criminal charges is now accused of setting more fires at a New Jersey hotel, according to authorities.

On Friday, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced that it had filed charges against Sean McDermott, 36, of Tobyhanna, Pa. In New Jersey, McDermott is charged with second-degree attempted aggravated arson, third-degree attempted arson, and fourth-degree recklessly creating a risk of widespread injury or damage.

Pocono mountain arson spree blamed on 'spiders'

McDermott made national headlines after Pocono Mountain Regional Police said he burned down his home and three connecting townhomes last month. Volunteer firefighters spent eight hours battling the blazes on Feb. 23 in the Pocono Mountains.

"McDermott stated he needed to kill the spiders within the residence," a witness said to investigators. The witness said that they kept putting out small fires after McDermott continued to light them, People reported.

Before first responders could figure out what happened, McDermott drove off in a U-Haul truck, reports said. He was charged with arson-related offenses.

The massive blaze at Sean McDermott's home in Uncus Lane in Pocono Pines on Feb. 23, 2026. (Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company via Facebook)

Arson investigation moves to East Rutherford hotel

It appears that McDermott fled the fires and drove to New Jersey. Two days after the spider fires, Bergen County prosecutors said they connected him to an attempted arson at an East Rutherford hotel.

On Wednesday morning, staff at the Residence Inn smelled burning from inside one of the guest rooms. They found burning clothes in a pot on the stove and shut off the stove before the fire spread, prosecutors said.

Sean McDermott (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office)

Arrest in Manhattan After U-Haul discovery

Later that day, McDermott was found in Manhattan and arrested by the NYPD, prosecutors said.

Citing police sources, CBS reported that McDermott's U-Haul box truck was found in the city near the corner of 28th Street and Madison Ave. Inside the truck, investigators reportedly found 52 canisters of laughing gas — but not McDermott.

Shortly before midnight on Feb. 25, McDermott was found in Times Square. Police said they found a crack pipe when he was arrested, CBS reported.

