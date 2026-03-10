BERKELEY — Four people are dead following a murder-suicide in a quiet Ocean County neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said three people were shot by a killer who then used the gun in a suicide. The suspect was pronounced dead at Community Medical Center in Toms River.

Billhimer did not disclose the identities of anyone or their relation to one another.

Berkley police earlier confirmed a police investigation in the Mill Creek neighborhood but disclosed no details. News 12 reporter Jim Murdoch posted photos of an active police investigation at Shorewood and Fairwood drives in the Bayville section.

Neighbors told ABC 7 Eyewitness News they heard loud gunshots fired around 5 a.m. An unnamed source told Jersey Shore Online the victims were shot "many times."

“This investigation remains active and ongoing, and additional information will be released at the appropriate time,” Billhimer said in a statement.

Photo courtesy Exit 74 Scanner News

If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or the NJ Hopeline at 1-855-654-6735. Click here to chat online with a trained counselor.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom