🚨 Bodycam footage shows aftermath of Edison Bridge crash that killed NJ truck driver

⚖️ Man who had THC in system charged with vehicular homicide, faces probation deal

💔 Victim’s family says justice is falling short for beloved father and grandfather

SAYREVILLE — Police body camera footage shows the grisly predawn scene moments after an Old Bridge man, accused of driving while high, killed a man next to his stranded truck after trying to illegally pass the vehicle on the right — even though the truck was on the shoulder next to the bridge railing.

“I think I hurt somebody bad — I think I killed them,” William L. Hunter Jr. said in the first of three 911 calls made to police after the wreck before 5 a.m., May 21, 2025.

Jamal Ebron was between his disabled truck and the railing on the right side of the Edison Bridge when a Hyundai Kona driven by Hunter pinned the 53-year-old Jersey City man between the vehicles, killing him.



Months later, Hunter was indicted on third-degree strict liability vehicular homicide. But now the family of Ebron fears that the courts may allow Hunter to escape with a light sentence.

William L Hunter Jr called police after hitting and killing Jamal Ebron on the Edison Bridge May 21 2025 Sayreville Police via MCPO - NJ man killed on bridge next to disabled tractor trailer (Screenshot Sayreville police via MCPO) William L Hunter Jr called police after hitting and killing Jamal Ebron on the Edison Bridge May 21, 2025 (Screenshot Sayreville police via MCPO) loading...

Bodycam footage reveals moments after deadly Edison Bridge crash

Sayreville police responded, and body camera video obtained by New Jersey 101.5 in an OPRA request shows Hunter, 33, immediately telling an officer, “I haven’t been drinking — smell my breath; my mom’s a cop.”

A blood sample taken at a hospital that morning showed Hunter had marijuana (THC) in his system, and responding officers said marijuana products were recovered from his car.

Read More: Tragic crash on Edison Bridge kills Jersey City man near truck

William L Hunter Jr called police after hitting and killing Jamal Ebron on the Edison Bridge May 21 2025 Sayreville Police via MCPO - NJ man killed on bridge next to disabled tractor trailer (Screenshot Sayreville police via MCPO) William L Hunter Jr called police after hitting and killing Jamal Ebron on the Edison Bridge May 21, 2025 (Screenshot Sayreville police via MCPO) loading...

After charges filed, family questions NJ prosecution decisions

Close to a year after their sudden loss of a beloved sibling, father and grandfather, Jamal's family is worried that justice may not fully be pursued.

“As a family, we are not seeking conflict but are instead calling for transparency, accountability, and justice for Jamal. We want his life to be honored and for the truth of his death to be fully revealed,” Carla Harrington, one of Ebron’s siblings, has said in previous statements about the case.

Jamal Ebron was brutally killed along the Edison Bridge by a Jamal Ebron was brutally killed along the Edison Bridge by a "high" driver (Courtesy family of Jamal Ebron) loading...

Victim remembered as family pushes for trial over plea deal

Jamal was a middle child himself, who went on to be a proud father of three and grandfather of one, Harrington told New Jersey 101.5 in an interview.

He would drop everything for his kids or his siblings if they needed something. He loved to barbecue.

After living through challenges as a younger adult, “he got it together,” got his truck driver’s license, and was doing his thing on the open road, Harrington said.

Jamal Ebron was brutally killed along the Edison Bridge by a loading...

He also loved going to the beach in South Jersey, which is why he loved working early-morning shifts.

Getting out on the road before the worst traffic and being done with a shift by noon or 1 p.m., that was his favorite time to work, his sister said.

“When they explained to us the legal parameters of the case, we had to go along with it — and we put our trust in the prosecution,” Harrington said, on the pursuit of criminal charges against Hunter.

“Our brother did everything right according to the state of New Jersey. He had his cones out; you see that in the body cam footage. He had his flashing lights on; you see that in the body cam footage. So, he followed the law.”

“Whereas the guy who killed him did not,” Harrington said, noting that Hunter failed to follow the "move over" law or reckless driving law.

Emails sent to Hunter Jr.'s attorney were not responded to as of Saturday.

Read More: Chatham driver charged In deadly pedestrian crash

Jamal Ebron was brutally killed along the Edison Bridge by a Jamal Ebron was brutally killed along the Edison Bridge by a "high" driver (Courtesy family of Jamal Ebron) loading...

Not pursuing reckless driving was a disappointment to Ebron’s family, which also disagrees with a pre-trial intervention deal that includes just three to five years of probation and license suspension.

“We would be OK with a trial. And we would be OK, to be honest, if the jury came back and said not guilty because at least we would know it went through the legal system the right way,” Harrington said.

“But for the prosecutor not to even want to take it to trial — and he [Hunter] is up for pretrial intervention. That’s three years, essentially probation — for a life? You're telling me my brother’s life don’t mean nothing? Well, it means a lot to his family.”

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These 31 convicted killers were pardoned by Gov. Murphy In a one year span, Gov. Phil Murphy granted clemency to over 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, at least 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After release, each person is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman