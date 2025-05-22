🔺 Tractor trailer breaks down on bridge

🔺 NJ man killed while trying to fix it

🔺 Other driver is known, police say

A 53-year-old Hudson County man was struck and killed while trying to fix the truck he was driving, police said.

Just before 5 a.m., Wednesday, first responders were called to a crash on the northbound side of the Edison Bridge along Route 9. It runs parallel to the Driscoll Bridge over the Raritan River.

Jamal Ebron, of Jersey City, was driving a tractor-trailer that broke down in the right lane, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

He was outside the truck when he was struck by a passing Hyundai Kona driven by a 33-year-old Old Bridge man.

NJ man killed on bridge next to disabled tractor trailer (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ man killed on bridge next to disabled tractor trailer (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Ebron was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Thursday, a number of loved ones had posted tributes on Facebook, remembering Ebron as a hard worker with a “golden heart” who loved his family.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, Ciccone said.

Any potential witnesses or anyone with information or dash camera footage has been asked to call Officer Kales of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-525-5418 or Detective McGarry of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3140.

