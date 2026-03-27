Breathe in.

Breathe out.

We all have a lot going on, especially in the Garden State, where we have what feels like a million different things going wrong at once.

I don’t care where in Jersey you live, whether it’s rural Sussex County, the suburbs like my town of Freehold, or in one of our cities, we’re all stressed about something.

A Mission For Michael, which is a mental health provider, studied people who live in city environments and where they go to just sit and decompress.

They surveyed over 3,000 Americans and among the results were four places here in New Jersey that stood out.

According to the study, these are the four best spots in New Jersey cities to chill out and get your head back together.

1️⃣ Veteran’s Memorial Park, Elizabeth

This is said to be a little oasis in an otherwise busy city where you can sit in peace and quiet.

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2️⃣ Van Vorst Park, Jersey City

It’s the centerpiece of the downtown neighborhood and historic district by the same name and offers a calm place to reflect.

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3️⃣ Military Park, Newark

The triangular six-acre park in Newark was once a campground for Washington’s troops in the Revolutionary War. This beautiful historic park will offer a peaceful settings for you to fight your own battles.

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4️⃣ Paterson Free Public Library

Yes, a library received enough mentions to make it among the top four places. Shhh! Thank you.

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Whatever setting you live in here in the Garden State, the survey also found 34% of us feel the need to decompress somehow every single day. 18% said they need it once a week.

I get it. When I’m stressed, you’ll either find myself in a quiet park, on the beach at Belmar, or in a tub with a glass of wine and a candle. Well, hopefully you won’t find me in the tub. That would be creepy.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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