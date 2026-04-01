🚨 Georgia man accused of kidnapping and shooting 18-year-old ex before dumping her in Morris County

💔 Victim was left paralyzed after being shot in the abdomen

⚖️ Suspect faces life in prison on kidnapping and federal weapons charges

NEWARK — A Georgia man has been charged with kidnapping his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend on Christmas Eve, shooting her in his car, then taking her to New Jersey without her consent, dumping her on the side of a road.

Christmas Eve road trip turns violent in shocking interstate kidnapping

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in federal court in Newark, on Dec. 24, 2025, Jovan Young, 37, and his ex were traveling from Georgia to New York to celebrate Christmas with the woman’s family in Rockaway, Queens, when they got into a fight in the car.

The woman climbed into the backseat to physically distance herself from Young.

That’s when Young pulled out a gun, turned around and shot the woman in her abdomen, paralyzing her, federal prosecutors said.

Victim shot, held captive, then abandoned on Morris County roadside

Young then took the victim from New York to New Jersey without her consent and trapped her in his car for several hours after the shooting before leaving her for dead on the side of the road in and around Denville.

Around the same time, the Denville Police Department received a 911 call from Young pretending to be "Eric Johnson," reporting an injured female lying on the side of the road, the complaint read.

Law enforcement found the woman and took her to a hospital, where she was determined to be paralyzed as a result of a spinal cord injury from the gunshot.

Teen mom identified as victim as family details devastating injuries

According to GoFundMe, the woman's family identified her as 18-year-old India Heath, a mother to a baby girl. They said Heath was found in time, and she was rushed to a hospital, where she underwent several surgeries after suffering serious injuries to her liver and spine.

Arrest, weapon evidence and charges that could bring life in prison

Following Young’s arrest on Christmas Day, police said he had a Glock 48, 9 mm firearm with a green laser that matched the victim’s description of the gun that he used to shoot her.

Court documents also reveal the gun was loaded with a Glock magazine and 10 rounds of 9 mm ammunition. Young also had two additional firearm magazines containing twenty 9 mm rounds of ammo, investigators said.

Young was charged March 31 with kidnapping, which is punishable by a maximum penalty of life in prison, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom