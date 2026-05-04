🏈 NJ officially approves girls flag football as a varsity high school sport

📈 Participation has surged, with 140+ schools now fielding teams

🌍 Sport’s growth aligns with 2028 Olympics debut in Los Angeles

Flag football is an official competitive sport at New Jersey high schools, after years of steady growth in popularity around the state.

It is a non-contact sport, as “tackles” are instead made by grabbing one of two fabric “flags” hanging from the waist of the player who is carrying the football.

NJ officially recognizes girls flag football as varsity sport

In a resounding vote Monday by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, the girls sport was approved as the 35th officially recognized for teen athletes at competitive public, private and charter schools in state.

New Jersey is the 21st state to make high school girls flag football a varsity sport.

Rapid growth fueled by NFL partnerships

Four years ago, partnerships with the region’s NFL teams — the Giants, Jets and Eagles — helped introduce girls flag football to the Garden State.

On Monday, NFL stars with the Eagles helped celebrate the news in a reel shared on X.

In the 2022-2023 school year, 83 teams had more than 2,000 student-athletes participating.

By last year, the number of girls taking part more than doubled, with more than 140 NJSIAA member schools hosting girls flag football teams.

NJ is 21st state to add girls flag football as official sport.(Sanya Kushak) NJ is 21st state to add girls flag football as official sport.(Sanya Kushak) loading...

What changes for athletes starting in 2026

The 7-on-7 game has been considered a club sport in New Jersey.

But starting in the 2026-2027 year, athletes will have to pick one spring sport to play.

“The growth of girls flag football in New Jersey has been a true collaborative effort, and we’re grateful to all of the partners who have supported our member schools and student-athletes along the way," NJ State Interscholastic Athletic Association Executive Director Colleen E. Maguire said in a written statement on Monday.

"The National Football League, and our local professional teams, have played a meaningful role in building awareness and expanding opportunities from the early stages, and that continued commitment has helped shape the strong foundation we see today. We are excited to watch the continued growth of our newest sanctioned sport and continuing to increase opportunities for our girls.”

Olympic spotlight boosts nationwide popularity

It is also the fastest growing, emerging sport nationwide, according to the National Federation of High Schools.

More than 68,000 girls took part in flag football programs around the country in 2024-25 — a 60% increase from a year earlier.

It’s notable timing — as flag football also will make its debut as an Olympic sport at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, featuring both men's and women's 5-on-5 tournaments.

These are the best NJ high schools for sports Stacker put together a list of the best high schools for sports across New Jersey — using data from Niche that included sports championships, family surveys, student enrollment, athletic participation rate and sports options. Here's the top 25. Gallery Credit: Stacker

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