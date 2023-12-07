NJ may add another sport to high school list, for girls only

It hasn't reached the end zone just yet, but flag football has taken another step closer to becoming an official sport at New Jersey high schools.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association has given the green light to a pilot program for girls flag football.

The test run, during which the NJSIAA can examine the logistics of adding a sport to the high school roster, is set to last for two seasons: this spring and next.

Girls flag football is already up and running as an official sport in a handful of states. The National Federation of High Schools is creating rules that all states can use — the sport is run by different leagues in the Garden State, and the rules differ a bit between leagues.

Right now, the 7-on-7 game is considered a club sport in New Jersey. That means girls can play other sports during the same season as flag football.

According to northjersey.com, NJSIAA recorded more than 80 schools with a flag football program in spring 2023.

If girls flag football were to officially become a sport at New Jersey high schools, players would be barred from participating in other sports during the same season.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

These are the best NJ high schools for sports Stacker put together a list of the best high schools for sports across New Jersey — using data from Niche that included sports championships, family surveys, student enrollment, athletic participation rate and sports options. Here's the top 25. Gallery Credit: Stacker