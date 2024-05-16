One of the best gas stations for food in the U.S. is in NJ

☕ One of the top 10 gas stations for food in the U.S. is headquartered in NJ

New Jersey is on a roll this week when it comes to the best of the best.

First, Lucy the Elephant in Margate was named the best roadside attraction in America by USA Today.

Now, the state is home to one of the top 10 best gas stations for food in the United States.

Whitehouse Station-based QuickChek ranked as the 7th “Best Gas Station for Food” in the country, also by the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards for 2024.

This is the second year in a row, QuickChek earned a top 10 spot, and was named in the industry’s “2024 Foodservice Innovator to Watch.”

The convenience store chain features top food and beverage items including made-to-order subs and sandwiches, real fruit smoothies, iced and frozen, energy drinks, and so much more.

"With a food counter serving soups, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and seasonal dishes, as well as a bakery that sells a variety of baked goods, such as their signature cookies, QuickChek aims to redefine "fresh convenience." They also have bottled and fountain beverages, and energy drink enthusiasts enjoy their Red Bull Infusions," USA Today wrote.

Start the day with QuickChek’s 2-for-$5 mix and-match breakfast featuring hot honey biscuits such as ham, egg, and cheese hot honey; bacon, egg, and cheese hot honey; and chicken and cheese hot honey available from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily.

Need coffee? Start the day or for an afternoon pick-me-up, get a Frozen Java Coffee Energy with Java Monster to drink. Frozen coffees are available in Mean Bean and customizable with flavor add-ons like vanilla, caramel, hazelnut, or Irish Crème. Also, refresh yourself with a $2 self-serve iced coffee, any size after 3 p.m.

Enjoy spicy and sweet sandwiches on 6-inch and 12-inch sub breads. There is an all-day value that features a variety of made-to-order sandwiches under $6.

In a hurry? Grab a “fresh to go” prepared food item inside the store if there’s no time to wait for an order.

So, the next time you fill up at one of QuickChek’s fueling stations, be sure to run into the store and grab some treats, too. After all, it’s one of the best in the country.

QuickChek has over 154 stores including 104 locations with gas stations across New Jersey and New York.

The Ten Best Gas Stations for Food in the United States:

1. Royal Farms

2. Casey's

3. Kwik Trip

4. Rutter's

5. TravelCenters of America

6. Maverick

7. QuickChek

8. Weigel's

9. QuikTrip

10. Buc'ees

