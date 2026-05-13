The Stelton Diner in Edison, Middlesex County, has been open for 48 years. As of Memorial Day weekend, it will not be anymore. Owner Nick Kousoulis is retiring after a lifetime in the restaurant business, and the building on Plainfield Avenue will be subleased to QuickChek.

In Southampton, Burlington County, the Red Lion Diner closed nearly three years ago after a 50-year run at the Route 206 and Route 70 circle. This one hurt. It was a regular stop for me on my trips up 206 from Atlantic to Mercer County.

A Super Wawa was approved for the site in April of 2025. As of this week the building still sits vacant and abandoned — parking lot overtaken by weeds, interior stripped and showing mold, the structure too unstable to enter safely.

And the marble lion statue that stood as a landmark at that circle for half a century? The pedestal is empty. Overgrown with brush.

That image has stayed with me since I first read about it.

Photo by John Broks on Unsplash Photo by John Broks on Unsplash loading...

The Convenience Store Is Not the New Diner — It Just Thinks It Is

I want to be fair here. I have nothing against Wawa. Nobody in New Jersey does — and I wrote about that in March when I talked about what we are losing. QuickChek is fine. You can get a decent breakfast sandwich, a coffee, be back in your car in four minutes. I understand the appeal.

But let's be honest about what that four minutes actually costs us.

The time we used to spend in a diner booth with a friend — an hour, maybe two, bad coffee getting refilled without asking, the waitress who called you hon without irony — that time did not disappear. We reallocated it. We are now spending it staring at a phone, firing off short sentences to people we call friends, and arguing with strangers we have never met about things that will not matter in a week.

We traded the booth for the scroll. And then we wonder why everything feels a little lonelier than it used to.

New Jersey Made It Easy for the Diner to Lose

Here is the part nobody wants to say out loud. New Jersey's business environment did not help. A minimum wage now approaching $16 an hour is a number that a family diner owner — who is already working 70 hours a week, already absorbing food cost increases, already watching his customer base age — cannot always absorb. A large corporation that owns hundreds of convenience store locations can spread that cost across its entire operation. The diner owner on Plainfield Avenue cannot.

It is not the only reason diners are closing. But it is one of them. And when the policy conversation is only ever framed around what workers need — which is a legitimate conversation — we rarely talk about what happens to the small business owner who cannot make the math work anymore. Nick Kousoulis worked in the restaurant business his whole life. He is retiring. I do not blame him for a single minute. But I wonder how many owners in his position might have made a different decision in a different business climate.

What the Empty Pedestal in Southampton Is Telling Us

Nearly three years after the Red Lion Diner closed, the building still sits there. No Wawa. No progress. Just a vacant structure, weeds in the lot, and an empty concrete pedestal where a lion stood for 50 years.

That is not what progress looks like. That is what a trade-off looks like after the fact — when you realize what you gave up and the thing you traded it for has not even arrived yet.

I wrote in March that I no longer take the Jersey diner for granted. I meant it then and I mean it more now. This summer I am still going to find that waitress who calls me hon. I am going to sit in a booth longer than I need to. I am going to let the coffee get refilled one more time.

Because the Stelton Diner is closing in two weeks. The Red Lion pedestal is empty. And the only way to honor what we are losing is to actually show up for what is still here.