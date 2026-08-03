⚠️ A federal judge sentenced a man to 27 years for child exploitation and kidnapping-related crimes.

➡️ Prosecutors said he lured an 11-year-old online before taking her to New Jersey.

🔴 The sentence comes on top of a separate state prison term for fleeing police.

A child predator has been sentenced to nearly three decades in prison, according to federal prosecutors.

Get our free mobile app

The lengthy term is in addition to three years in state prison that Bobbyjean Orak is already serving on a third-degree eluding charge. In early June, the 31-year-old Orak was sentenced for going 35 mph over the speed limit in a Nissan Sentra on Absecon Boulevard and fleeing a July 24, 2024 traffic stop, Absecon police said.

Only 11 days before the stop, Orak had taken a young girl from her home. He was the subject of a massive statewide manhunt that lasted an entire month.

Online contact led to months-long investigation

The U.S. Attorney's Office said that Orak met an 11-year-old girl online back in February 2022. At the time, Orak was 27 years old but pretended he was much younger and a girl. Over the next two years, he groomed the young girl through sexual chats and got her to send graphic videos and photos of herself to him.

On July 13, 2024, Orak convinced the young girl to run away from home with him. Orak drove the girl from Philadelphia to New Jersey, where he moved between hotels to avoid police. He robbed several convenience stores in Burlington County to pay for these hotel stays, during which he sexually abused the girl.

FBI found pair at Galloway hotel

It was on Aug. 13, 2024, when the FBI finally found Orak and the girl at a Galloway hotel.

After his arrest, detectives found more than 1,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse material on Orak's iPhone, including of the girl he had met online. There were also several other children depicted. Investigators later found that Orak had blackmailed other victims he had met online to send him explicit images and videos of themselves.

READ MORE: NJ driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Catalina Reinoso

Bobbyjean Orak (NJ Department of Corrections/Canva) Bobbyjean Orak (NJ Department of Corrections/Canva)

Federal sentence follows guilty plea

Orak ultimately pleaded guilty to intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, interstate travel with intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor, enticement of a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity, and the production and possession of child pornography.

"Those who prey on our children should know this: our office will relentlessly pursue them, aggressively prosecute them, and hold them fully accountable under the law," U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer said.

Last week, he was sentenced in Camden federal court to 27 years in prison.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes Several New Jersey educators and coaches have faced recent accusations of sexual misconduct, while others return to court as their cases progress. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt