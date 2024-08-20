EVESHAM — A 29-year-old tried to grab money from a 7-11 after robbing that same location and another one two weeks prior, according to police.

Bobbyjean Orak, of Hamilton, has been charged with robbery, theft and criminal attempt robbery.

On July 31, police responded to a 7-11 convenience store on East Main Street for the report of a robbery. While investigating, officers were dispatched to 7-11 along Greentree Road for another reported robbery.

In both instances, the suspect fled before police responded.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police determined that the same person was responsible for the two robberies.

7-11, East Main Street, Evesham (Google Maps) 7-11, East Main Street, Evesham (Google Maps) loading...

"The suspect had threatened force at both locations and stole cash before fleeing," police said.

On Aug. 13, police were again dispatched to the East Main Street 7-11 for an attempted robbery. An employee told police that a male had entered the store and demanded money, but fled before he could make away with any cash.

Authorities were able to confirm that the suspect was the same person who robbed two stores in July.

Police were eventually able to identify the suspect as Orak.

According to authorities, Orak didn't have to be arrested for the alleged offenses; he's already incarcerated in Camden County on unrelated charges.

Once his term is satisfied in Camden County, Orak will be transferred to Burlington County Jail.

Anyone with information related to the 7-11 incidents is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.

