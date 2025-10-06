😱 Evesham police say two women attacked a Sunglass Hut employee with bear spray.

👮 Delaware woman arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.

🔍 A second suspect is on the run; stolen designer sunglasses worth over $10,000.

EVESHAM — One person was arrested and charged, and another remains at large following a violent sunglasses robbery at a South Jersey store last month.

On Monday, Sept. 29, just before 1 p.m., Evesham police responded to the Sunglass Hut, located at 500 S. Route 73, for a report of an assault during a robbery, Lieutenant Rich Dixon said.

Bear spray used in South Jersey robbery

A young employee informed the officers that two women had entered the store wearing hats and face coverings, and then began stealing a large number of expensive sunglasses.

When the employee tried to call the police, one of the women sprayed her with bear spray, then took off, Dixon said.

The employee is going to be okay. However, bear spray can cause temporary severe pain, including involuntary eye closures and tearing, profuse nasal discharge, and coughing.

$10,000 worth of designer sunglasses stolen

An investigation determined that about 18 to 20 pairs of sunglasses, valued at more than $10,000, had been stolen.

Through evidence collected at the scene, police were able to identify one of the suspects as Allesha Taylor-Jones, 29, of Delaware.

Arrest made; second suspect still wanted

An arrest warrant was obtained, charging Jones with first-degree robbery, third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, third-degree theft, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

When Jones was arrested, authorities found evidence in her possession linking her to the crime. She is currently in jail in Delaware, awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

The investigation into the identity of the second suspect remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Evesham Township Police Department at 856-983-1116.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom