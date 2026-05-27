⚠️ A federal judge sentenced a Sparta woman to 20 years for exploiting a young child.

➡️ Prosecutors said the victim was just 4 years old when the abuse occurred.

🔴 Authorities said the defendant also ran an online group chat sharing illicit material.

SPARTA — A woman who exploited a young child is going back to prison.

Dominique Saczawa, 34, of Sparta has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. A federal judge handed down the sentence in Camden on May 18.

"There are few crimes more disturbing than the sexual exploitation of a young child," said U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer. Special Agent in Charge Stefanie Roddy said the victim was "the epitome of innocent."

Russell Lynn Davis, Jr. and Dominique Saczawa (Texas Sex Offender Registry/LinkedIn) Russell Lynn Davis, Jr. and Dominique Saczawa (Texas Sex Offender Registry/LinkedIn) loading...

Federal prosecutors say Sparta woman exploited 4-year-old child

Saczawa previously pleaded guilty to four counts related to child pornography, including possession, production, distribution, and advertisement of the illicit materials. She entered the plea one year ago while in court with her co-defendant from Texas.

Russell Lynn Davis, Jr., 47, has been a registered sex offender in the Lone Star State since 2009. He was convicted of indecent contact with a child years ago. Then, last year, he pleaded guilty to production, conspiracy, and receipt of child pornography.

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Saczawa and Davis confessed that they conspired to abuse a 4-year-old child. Saczawa exploited the child to make other illicit photos and videos, and then shared those with Davis and others. Federal prosecutors said that in one video, Davis instructed Saczawa to perform oral sex on the young victim.

The woman from Sparta also admitted to running a sick group chat in a messaging app where users were encouraged to share similar disturbing photos and videos.

It's not her first time going to state prison. In 2015, Saczawa was sentenced to three years in prison. She was 24 years old at the time, and pleaded guilty to selling heroin near Franklin Elementary School.

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NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes Several New Jersey educators and coaches have faced recent accusations of sexual misconduct, while others return to court as their cases progress. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt