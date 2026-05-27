🚔 A monthlong investigation into stolen Verizon wires in Lakewood led police to arrest a woman tied to multiple incidents across town.

⚠️ Authorities say utility wires were intentionally cut from poles.

🔍 Surveillance video helped detectives identify a suspect now jailed on theft and criminal mischief charges.

LAKEWOOD — Damaged and stolen Verizon utility wiring throughout an Ocean County township last month has led to the arrest of a woman following a police investigation.

Verizon wire theft investigation in Lakewood

On April 9, police responded to several reports of Verizon wires being intentionally cut from utility poles at multiple locations throughout Lakewood.

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Detectives launched an investigation and reviewed surveillance footage from the affected areas. With the help of Lakewood Shomrim, a volunteer neighborhood watch group associated with the Jewish community, police identified a vehicle believed to be involved in the incidents.

Surveillance video and Shomrim help identify suspect

A month later, on May 12, officers from the Toms River Police Department detained the vehicle and its occupants during an unrelated investigation.

Lakewood police responded to the scene and identified one of the car’s occupants as the suspect captured in surveillance video connected to the wire theft investigation.

Ocean County woman charged in utility wire theft case

The woman, Bobbi Joe Dunn, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of criminal mischief and theft offenses. She remains in the Ocean County Jail pending court proceedings.

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