🍳 Two men are accused of stealing about $800 worth of used cooking oil from a popular Chinese restaurant in Denville.

🚔 A traffic stop on Route 46 led police to discover a large container of used cooking oil inside the suspects’ vehicle.

⚖️ The men now face theft charges.

DENVILLE — Two men have been charged with stealing hundreds of dollars' worth of used cooking oil from a Chinese restaurant in North Jersey.

Denville police uncover used cooking oil theft during traffic stop

On Friday, May 22, at around 7 a.m., officers from the Denville Police Department pulled over a car on Route 46 West near St. Mary’s Place after observing several motor vehicle violations.

During the stop, officers found a large container of used cooking oil inside the car.

North Jersey Chinese restaurant targeted in cooking oil theft

Police said Jefferson Servil, 27, of Newark, and Kervens Alsas, 30, of Harrison, stole approximately $800 worth of used cooking oil from Hunan Taste on Bloomfield Avenue.

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Servil and Alsas were arrested and charged with third-degree theft.

Newark and Harrison men face theft charges in Morris County

The driver was also issued summonses for failure to possess an insurance card, failure to possess a registration card, delaying traffic, improper use of a horn, and driving without a license.

The men were released pending a future court appearance.

The attraction to used cooking oil

Police did not say why the men stole the used cooking oil.

Often referred to as "liquid gold," used cooking oil is rarely stolen for cooking. Instead, spent cooking oil is a primary ingredient in biodiesel and sustainable aviation fuel. As global demand for clean energy has skyrocketed, the market value for used cooking oil has taken off, making it highly profitable on the black market.

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