🚨Police say customers at a repair shop waited months for transmission work

🚨Vehicle owners began getting parking tickets and E-ZPass charges

🚨Police charged the shop owner with theft of services

BLOOMINGDALE — The owner of a Passaic County auto repair garage faces criminal charges after police found out why customers were not getting their vehicles back in a timely fashion.

Bloomingdale police say they have received complaints from customers over the past several months who left their vehicles at Master Auto Repair in Bloomingdale for a transmission repair or replacement. The owners became concerned when not only were their vehicles still in the shop but they began receiving parking tickets and E-ZPass charges.

Others who got their vehicles back found the transmission work had not been completed or it was done with inferior parts. Owner Jean Limage, 64, of Teaneck, avoided calls from police and would not cooperate with police.

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Jean Limage Jean Limage (Bloomingdale police) loading...

Police say shop owner used customers’ vehicles for personal reasons

Investigators said Limage was using the vehicles for personal purposes and refused to refund customers their money. Police say he was taken into custody on Saturday as he walked along Main Street in Bloomingdale.

Limage was charged with theft of services and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, with additional charges possible. He is being held at the Bergen County Jail.

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