🚨Two people were thrown from a boat in Barnegat Bay

🚨Four others aboard were injured when the boat hit a day marker off Brant Beach

🚨Witnesses said heavy fog covered the bay at the time of the collision

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP — What should have been a relaxing Memorial Day on the bay turned to a nightmare when a boat struck a marker, seriously injuring people on board.

Six people on the boat were injured, two seriously enough that they had to be flown to a hospital on Monday afternoon.

The collision happened at 5:45 p.m. off the 63rd Street beach in the Brant Beach section of Long Beach Township, according to State Police Sgt. 1st Class Charles Marchan.

Photos posted by The Lakewood Scoop, which was first to report the incident, show damage to the bow of the boat. The Coast Guard said there was no sign of pollution created by the collision and the vessel has been taken to the Brant Beach Yacht Club. The day mark was not damaged.

Witnesses told 6 ABC Action News it was foggy on the bay at the time of the crash. They heard a loud bang and then saw a lot of emergency activity at a marina next to the beach.

The boat turned around, but those on board struggled trying to pull the pair out of the water, a witness told NBC Philadelphia.

Marchan said the crash remains under investigation.

Second New Jersey water rescue over Memorial Day weekend

A fog advisory was in effect until 11 a.m. on Monday but was not extended, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

A day marker is an unlit sign used to navigation attached to a pole or piling in the water.

It was the second incident on the water in New Jersey during the Memorial Day weekend. Fourteen people, 10 of them teenagers, were rescued while canoeing on the Basto River in Wharton State Forest in Shamong, according to New Jersey State Park Police.

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