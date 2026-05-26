🚨Wildwood police shut down a Memorial Day weekend pop-up party before it began

🚨Officers found 15 people inside a home rented through Airbnb for six guests

🚨Shore towns warned promoters that unsanctioned parties could face legal action

WILDWOOD — Police put a cork in a Memorial Day pop-up party before it could really take off, despite organizers not heeding city warnings.

In the weeks leading up to the long holiday weekend, the city issued cease-and-desist orders to two party organizers. Police Chief Joseph Murphy made it clear they would take similar action against any other unsanctioned events.

The organizers of the "Baddies, Bottles and Bikinis" pop-up were still planning to party on Saturday in a home they rented on West Montgomery Avenue. Officers showed up at the door of the two-story house less than a mile from police headquarters and shut it down before it could get going.

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Flyer for Point Pleasant Beach takeover Flyer for Point Pleasant Beach takeover (Assemblyman Paul Kanitra) loading...

Point Pleasant Beach pop-up organizers acknowledge cease-and-desist

The homeowner, who was unaware of the party promoted on social media platforms, told 6 ABC Action News that the home was booked through Airbnb for six people. Fifteen were there when police showed up Saturday afternoon.

The department warned rental property owners to be vigilant in screening and monitoring their renters, especially for short-term rentals.

Point Pleasant Beach police say the organizers of a takeover planned for Saturday have acknowledged receiving a cease-and-desist order and will delete all online promotion of the event.

"The police department will be fully prepared should unruly crowds choose to ignore the notice. Rest assured any and all unruly visitors will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the department said.

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