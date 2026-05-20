☀️Wildwood police issued cease-and-desist orders to stop 2 pop-up parties

☀️New curfews, boardwalk closures and backpack bans are now in effect in Wildwood

☀️Point Pleasant Beach police also tracking possible takeover-style event

Two Jersey Shore towns are sending a blunt message ahead of Memorial Day weekend: if you're planning a pop-up party or takeover event at the beach, expect police waiting for you.

With crowds expected to flood boardwalks and beach towns for the unofficial start of summer, Shore officials are ramping up curfews, restrictions and enforcement after a series of chaotic teen gatherings and takeover-style events sparked safety concerns across New Jersey last year.

Wildwood's police chief said the organizers of two parties have been served with cease-and-desist orders and cautioned others that they will face “swift enforcement” if they go through with their parties.

"As we work to try to identify more promoters of these unsanctioned takeovers, we would caution anyone coming to Wildwood with the intent of taking over any part of our city that they will be met with swift enforcement of not only New Jersey state laws, but also our local ordinances codified for these types of issues," Chief Joseph Murphy said.

ALSO READ: Teens inundate Pier Village as emergency curfew imposed

Water tower in Wildwood Water tower in Wildwood (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media) loading...

Wildwood’s new curfew and boardwalk rules are already in effect

The city has a new 10 p.m. curfew for all ages and a full closure of the boardwalk at 1 a.m. Backpacks are prohibited at 8 p.m.

Murphy also warned owners/operators of short-term rental properties, including motels, to be “more vigilant” in their screening of renters for this weekend.

The county's top law enforcer also promised consequences.

“Let me be clear—any individual who organizes, promotes, or participates in these unsanctioned gatherings that threaten public safety will face swift and decisive legal action," Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said. "We will not tolerate lawlessness or disorder in our communities, and those who choose to disregard the law should expect significant consequences."

Seaside Heights Police Chief Tommy Boyd told New Jersey 101.5 he was aware of six potential parties planned for their boardwalk.

Flyer for Point Pleasant Beach takeover Flyer for Point Pleasant Beach takeover (Assemblyman Paul Kanitra) loading...

Point Pleasant Beach police tracking another possible takeover event

Point Pleasant Borough police said they are investigating a potential pop-up party for May 30, the weekend after Memorial Day. Police are trying to find the organizers

"Rest assured we will continue to monitor and thwart any and all potential pop up events," the department said.

Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, R-Ocean, who previously served as mayor, posted an image of a flyer promoting the "Point Pleasant Beach Takeover" along with a blunt warning for the organizers.

"You will leave in handcuffs. We hold ourselves and our guests to higher standards down here. The police departments in our towns are strong, aware and tired of your BS," he said.

NJ lawmakers push tougher penalties tied to Shore takeover events

The Republican said that he has introduced three bills to help end the takeovers. One would restore penalties for underage possession of alcohol and cannabis. A second law would crack down on marijuana use on public beaches, and the third broadens the definition of rioting and disorderly conduct. He said all three were sent to the Assembly Judiciary Committee without any action.

"Why? Because Trenton doesn't want accountability," Kanitra said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom