🚨Long Branch imposed an 8 p.m. curfew Tuesday over an “imminent threat”

🚨Video showed hundreds of teens crowding Pier Village

🚨The gathering came nearly four years after a Pier Village pop-up led to 15 arrests

LONG BRANCH — An emergency 8 p.m. curfew was implemented at Pier Village on Tuesday evening due to an “imminent threat."

The heavy police action before Memorial Day weekend comes nearly four years to the day police made more than a dozen arrests after an unauthorized pop-up event inundated the upscale Jersey Shore destination.

Alerts issued by Monmouth County authorities did not disclose details about the threat but live video from The Link News showed a large number of teens at the beachfront retail and residential area.

Video of the evening tells some of the story about what happened Hundreds of teens are seen hanging out in front of the Pier Village shopping area as police try to clear the area. Video also captured large crowds at the Long Branch NJ Transit train station.

Other video shows teens screaming and yelling along Chelsea Avenue, which leads west from Pier Village

Some police were using riot shields as they walked in the street. Police in patrol vehicles warned the crowd that they would be subject to arrest if they did not disperse.

News 12 reports that police had the area cleared by 9:15 p.m.

Police had to clear out a rowdy crowd of hundreds at Pier Village Tuesday night. (Video screen grab/Jeremy Sciarappa via Facebook) Police had to clear out a rowdy crowd of hundreds at Pier Village Tuesday night. (Video screen grab/Jeremy Sciarappa via Facebook) loading...

2022 Pier Village takeover

On May 21, 2022, about 5,000 people converged on Pier Village in a rowdy takeover that led to 11 adults and four juveniles arrested. Many attendees arrived via NJ Transit and walked from Long Branch station.

It led to the city going after the organizers of pop-up parties on social media and threatening to hold them responsible for the cost of extra police that needs to be utilized during such events. Many shore towns have also used the same approach to discourage massive unauthorized parties.

Long Branch police on Wednesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more comment about the incident including if any arrests were made and the possible origin of the gathering.

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