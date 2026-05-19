🚨A Brick Memorial High School freshman was struck and killed Tuesday morning.

🚨Brick police closed Lanes Mills Road during the investigation into the crash.

🚨Video showed a heavily damaged sedan after the crash

BRICK — A student was struck and killed while riding an e-bike to school on Tuesday morning.

The Brick School District, in a statement to Patch, said there was an "accident" on Lanes Mills Road that resulted in a "tragedy for Brick Schools." Brick police issued a Nixle alert around 7:35 a.m. for "police activity" on Lanes Mills Road between Michigan and Pennsylvania Avenues.

"This is an incredibly sad and tragic event for our community and we need to support one another during this difficult time," the district said.

Brick school community mourns

The district did not disclose the circumstances of the crash. Grief counseling and support services available for all students and staff.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation into the crash but has not disclosed any information.

The Lakewood Scoop, which did not identify its source, reported that a teen was behind the wheel of the car.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for additional details.

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