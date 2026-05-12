🚨Lakewood police arrested a 24-year-old man accused of burglarizing synagogues

🚨Investigators say donation and charity boxes were stolen

🚨Police expect additional charges as investigation continues

LAKEWOOD — Police have charged the man they say burglarized at least four synagogues since March.

Naor Chen, 24, of Lakewood was arrested after a search of his vehicle and home found evidence implicating him in the theft of money from donation and charity boxes from at least four locations, according to Lakewood police.

Police say that Chen stole less than $500 in three of the four donation boxes. The amount taken from the fourth was not known, according to police.

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Police say more burglary charges could be coming

Chen was charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft. Police said Chen would enter the shuls during the overnight hours.

Police expect Chen to be charged in additional burglaries.

“These incidents targeted places of worship and created understandable concern within our community. I’m proud of the work done by our officers to identify the suspect and bring this investigation to a close," Lakewood Police Chief Gregory Meyer said.

Chen is represented by attorney Terrance Turnbach of Brick.

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