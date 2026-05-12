🚨Police say two young children were inside a running car outside a Wawa

🚨Bridgeton police charged Ashaud Hannah with kidnapping

🚨Hannah has not been taken into custody

BRIDGETON — A suspect has been identified in the kidnapping of two children left in a running car at a Wawa.

The young children, ages 1 and 7, were left by their mother inside a car parked at the store with the engine running at 101 East Broad Street in Bridgeton around 1:20 a.m. on May 5, according to Bridgeton police. When she went back outside, the car was gone with both children still inside. The car was found a short time later.

Police initially posted a picture on their Facebook page of a masked man walking in the parking lot. Tips from residents are credited by police for helping to identify the man as Ashaud Hannah of Bridgeton.

"This incident also serves as an important reminder to the public. Never leave your vehicle running and unattended, whether it involves children, valuables, or personal property inside," Bridgeton police said. "It only takes seconds for a crime or tragedy to occur."

Rashaud Hannah Rashaud Hannah (Bridgeton police) loading...

Bridgeton man charged with kidnapping

Hannah is charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, theft of a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence. He has not been arrested as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information to locate Hannah should call 856-392-9870 or online at bpdops.com/tips.

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Police did not disclose whether the mother of the children has been charged. Under New Jersey law, leaving a child under the age of 14 unattended in a vehicle more than 10 feet away or unable to see them is a petty disorderly persons offense and could lead to a $500 fine. A person could also face a 30-day jail sentence.

If the child suffers bodily injury as the result of being left unattended and unsupervised in a vehicle, the parent, guardian or other person can be charged with a crime of the third degree.'

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