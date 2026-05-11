🚨A 7-year-old Gloucester County boy died after being struck by a school bus

🚨The victim’s grandmother says Hunter was a 'bright, loving, energetic little boy'

🚨 No charges have been announced in the crash

GREENWICH (Gloucester) — A Gloucester County school is in mourning as a young boy died after being hit by a school bus Friday afternoon.

The boy was struck as he walked in the area of Bennett Street and Ashton Drive around 3:40 p.m. He was pronounced dead at Cooper University Hospital. The circumstances of the crash or the child’s age were not disclosed by township police. Counselors were at district schools on Monday.

Bus company cooperating with police investigation

A GoFundMe campaign created by the victim's grandmother identifies him as a 7-year-old boy named Hunter. His mother is pregnant and having difficulty with her unemployment, Joan Dillon said.

"He was a bright, loving, energetic little boy who brought joy everywhere he went. He loved deeply, laughed loudly, and had a smile that could light up any room," Dillon said. "The loss of such a beautiful child is something no parent should ever have to endure."

Frank Patrinicola, the director of safety for Holcomb Bus, the operator of the bus, told CBS Philadelphia the company is cooperating with the investigation. The name of the driver and any charges has not been disclosed.

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