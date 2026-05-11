🚨Six people were shot in Paterson Sunday night

🚨Two men were killed and four others injured

🚨Video appears to show police clashing with a victims’ family members

PATERSON — Two people were killed and four people were injured in a shooting on Mother's Day.

The six victims were shot at 8:25 p.m. near Rosa Parks Boulevard and Godwin Avenue in the Wrigley Park section, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. All were taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center, where two men, aged 29 and 43, were pronounced dead. Their names have not been released.

“Sadly, on a day meant to celebrate mothers, our community was shaken by tragedy. Please join me in praying for the families affected by this senseless act of gun violence," Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said. "Our law enforcement agencies are actively investigating, and all available resources are being used to identify those responsible."

The mayor said that shootings have gone down 60% over the last two years.

No arrests have been made in the case.

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Chaos after gunfire caught on video

Passaic County commissioner candidate Ali Aljarrah brought attention to a video he says shows Paterson police officers using "excessive force" on a victim's relative. The chaotic video shows one group of officers struggling to gain control over a person on the sidewalk.

Several other officers appear to be performing CPR on someone on the sidewalk. There is no context in the short video to show what led to the events in the clip.

Valdes asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 973-837-7768.

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