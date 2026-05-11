🚨 A 34-hour armed standoff in Bridgewater forced evacuations

🚨Police say the 25-year-old man initially refused to speak with police

🚨Authorities say the suspect shot himself in the leg before surrendering

BRIDGEWATER — A man who refused to surrender his firearms while aiming one at police kept officers at bay for a 34-hour confrontation that started Thursday night.

Eric J.Thorogood, 25, refused orders to put down the weapons or come out of a house on Hill Lane around 7:45 p.m. Police say he also kept a rifle pointed at officers.

In the end, Thorogood fired three shots during the arrest attempt, hitting himself in the right leg. Law enforcement did not fire any shots, officials said.

Thorogood initially would not speak with police, and the Somerset County SWAT team was brought in after several hours.

Police had been dispatched after a resident of the home said Thorogood had made "homicidal comments."

The standoff continued all day Friday, which led to a shelter-in-place for the neighborhood.

Surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution. No schools were closed, and buses were allowed to travel through the area.

The SWAT team remained in place for a second night until they were able to enter the home around 6 a.m. Saturday, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald, who did not release other details about the initial call to police.

Police later found Thorogood had a high-capacity magazine and the rifle did not have a serial number.

https://youtu.be/n_S8GNA7IIY?si=pPEGeuCLMjSeudki

Police chief praises coordinated response

Thorogood was charged with second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, third-degree possession of a firearm without a serial number, third-degree endangering another, fourth-degree aggravated assault and fourth-degree possession of a high-capacity ammunition magazine.

Police Chief John B. Mitzak acknowledged the impact on neighbors and schools.

"I want to sincerely thank the residents who were affected for their patience, cooperation, and understanding throughout this difficult situation," Mitzak said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom