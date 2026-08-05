📦 Newark police are searching for a man accused of stealing a package from an apartment building after forcing his way inside.

🔧 Surveillance video shows the suspect using a screwdriver to pop the building's front door lock before taking the package.

👟 Police say the suspect stood out by wearing a black Croc on one foot and a sneaker on the other.

NEWARK — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person wearing mismatched shoes, who stole a package from in front of a home last month.

Newark police release surveillance video of package theft suspect

On July 27, just before 6 p.m., the suspect was captured on surveillance video using a screwdriver to pop the lock to the door of an apartment building on the 200 block of 16th Avenue in Newark, according to Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda, Sr.

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Once inside, he stole a victim���s package.

Suspect caught wearing mismatched shoes during Newark package theft

Police describe the suspect as a black male with a salt-and-pepper beard, who was wearing a black T-shirt, and black shorts, carrying a reusable shopping bag.

One strange characteristic was that the man in question was wearing a black Croc shoe on his left foot, and a sneaker on his right, Miranda said.

Newark police are looking for s suspect with mismatched shoes who stole a package from inside an apartment building (Newark Department of Public Safety screenshot via video Facebook) Newark police are looking for s suspect with mismatched shoes who stole a package from inside an apartment building (Newark Department of Public Safety screenshot via video Facebook)

How to report information about the Newark porch pirate

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the Newark Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-695-8477.

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