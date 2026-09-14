⚠️ Victor Peters gets 16 years for a fatal wrong-way crash on Rt. 80.

➡️ Destinn McKnight, 31, died when Peters' Mercedes hit his Ford Maverick.

🔴 Peters must serve more than 13 years before he can seek parole.

A Morris County man gets 16 years for a drunken wrong-way crash on Route 80 that killed a medical professional last year.

Morris County Superior Court Judge Ralph E. Amirata handed down the sentence to 46-year-old Victor Peters on Friday.

The former Parsippany-Troy Hills resident must serve more than 13 years before being eligible for parole.

In July, Peters was found guilty by a jury of first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree vehicular homicide in the death of Destinn McKnight, of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Crash victim, Destinn McKnight of PA was a medical professional. He was killed in a Rockaway NJ Rt 80 crash (vitals.comm, Getty Stock) NJ man convicted of drunken wrong way crash that killed PA medical pro

The 31-year-old victim was a physician’s assistant and primary care provider, according to dozens of comments from heart-broken patients and coworkers on Facebook posts following the crash.

“Destinn was a Physician Assistant at Lehigh Valley Health Network/Pocono in East Stroudsburg! Horrific loss," one of the comments said on a Facebook post after the crash.

Rockaway crash area on Rt 80, distance from East Stroudsburg, PA (Google Maps, Canva) NJ man convicted of drunken wrong way crash that killed PA medical pro

Wrong-way Route 80 crash killed medical professional

In February 2025, State Police responded to the crash on Route 80 in Rockaway around 2:30 a.m.

A 2016 Mercedes Benz GLE had been driving against westbound traffic for some time before crashing into a 2024 Ford Maverick.

Troopers said once freed from his Mercedes Benz, Peters appeared to be drunk — with alcohol on his breath and a red solo cup, also reeking of alcohol, laying outside the SUV, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

McKnight, the Ford driver, was pronounced dead at the scene, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said.

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