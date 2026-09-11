⚠️ Detectives say cameras in children’s bedrooms captured nude images.

➡️ John Olson’s Point Pleasant home had previously served as a foster home.

🔴 Investigators seized electronic devices during an August 2025 search of the home.

An Ocean County man whose home fostered children is accused of using bedroom cameras to capture and share naked images of the young victims.

Earlier this week, 44-year-old John Olson, of Point Pleasant Borough, was indicted by a grand jury in Ocean County on charges of distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material, as well as four counts of manufacturing child sexual abuse material.

Investigation began with an IP address linked to the home

An investigation was launched over a year ago, after an IP address linked to Olson’s home was flagged by detectives for using a Kik Messenger account to send and receive online images of child pornography.

On Aug. 22, 2025, detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Squad, Ocean County Regional SWAT Team, and Point Pleasant Police Department, carried out a search of Olson’s home and seized several electronic devices.

Olson’s residence had served as a foster home in the past — and there were cameras in the children’s bedrooms, investigators said.

He was initially charged with distribution of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators say bedroom cameras captured images

After investigators fully examined the seized devices, a cell phone of Olson’s was found to have nude images of children, which appeared to have been taken by the cameras in the bedrooms

Olson was additionally charged with more offenses, before being released from Ocean County Jail, pending a trial.

Assisting in the investigation were the State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

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