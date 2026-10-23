💰 A Pennsylvania man admitted to a scheme that cost the Hillsborough Township School District more than $156,000.

💵 Federal prosecutors say he paid roughly $70,000 in cash kickbacks to the district’s former business administrator.

⚖️ The man faces up to 10 years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for March 2027.

HILLSBOROUGH — A Pennsylvania man has admitted to taking part in a fraudulent overtime scheme that cost the Hillsborough Township School District more than $156,000, including paying approximately $70,000 in cash kickbacks to the district’s former business administrator.

Pennsylvania man admits to Hillsborough school district fraud

According to U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer, the man, Kenneth Gratto, 55, of Dingman’s Ferry, PA, pleaded guilty to embezzling, stealing, and obtaining by fraud the funds belonging to and under the care, custody, and control of the HTSD, in violation of Title 18.

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Gratto was hired as a site supervisor and owner’s representative for a multimillion-dollar project to upgrade existing Hillsborough school facilities and build a new school approved by voters in a 2019 referendum, according to federal prosecutors.

Inflated overtime claims led to $156,000 loss

Documents filed in the case show that Gratto admitted to submitting timesheets that significantly overstated his overtime hours. During the second half of 2021, he claimed to have worked more than 12 hours of overtime on Saturdays and Sundays, and even on weekends when he performed no work.

Prosecutors say HTSD Former Business Administrator Aiman Mahmoud, who held the position from 2008 through 2021, approved Gratto’s time sheets which greatly exaggerated the number of overtime hours Gratto worked, in exchange for cash kickbacks.

Former school administrator allegedly received $70,000 in kickbacks

After receiving his paychecks from the companies involved, Gratto would deposit the checks, withdraw cash in the amount of the intended kickback, and deliver that cash in an envelope to Mahmoud, usually by leaving it inside Mahmoud’s unlocked school vehicle.

Gratto faces up to 10 years in prison

Gratto admitted to paying Mahmoud roughly 70 grand in kickbacks. The scheme involved a total of $156,150 in district funds, which Gratto agreed to forfeit as part of his plea.

He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is set for March 4, 2027.

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