🚨An Ocean County attorney faces charges involving child sexual abuse material

🚨Investigators traced online activity to addresses linked to his home and law office

🚨Jackson's mayor is calling for the planning board to cut ties with Shea and his law firm

JACKSON — The attorney for an Ocean County planning board has been charged with distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material after an investigation linked online activity to his home and law office, authorities said.

A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an individual sending and receiving images of child sexual abuse material through a Snapchat account led to an investigation that identified two IP addresses being used.

One was associated with the Berkeley Township home of Robert Shea II. The other was linked to an office building in Toms River where his law firm is located, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

A court-authorized search of Shea's cellular devices at his home turned up numerous images of child sexual abuse material, according to the prosecutor. The Snapchat app investigators say was used to distribute the material was found on a cell phone at the office.

Shea was charged by Berkeley police on Thursday and was being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Jackson mayor calls for planning board to cut ties with attorney

Jackson Mayor Jennifer Kuhn called for the planning board to remove Shea as its attorney and sever ties with his law firm, R.C. Shea & Associates.

“On a personal level, I've known Mr. Shea and his family for years and today's allegations are a complete and utter shock to me, as I am sure they are to many others across Ocean County.”

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