🔴Jordan Williams is charged with killing his neighbor Altaray Cunningham

🔴A standoff in Franklin Township ended with Williams hitting a SWAT officer with a sword

🔴Cunningham's mother said he repeatedly complained about Williams

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — The suspect in the brutal beating death of a South Brunswick man swung a large sword at the Somerset County SWAT team during a standoff, striking one officer in the finger and causing an injury that required stitches.

Jordan Williams, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of neighbor Altaray Cunningham, 44, on Friday night at the Royal Oak apartments in South Brunswick. According to an affidavit in the case, Williams hit Cunningham "multiple times" in the arm, leg, head and face with what was described as a stick or pole. Cunningham was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma. Middlesex County Prosecutor Linda Estremera has not disclosed exactly what caused Cunningham's injuries.

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Altaray Cunningham (Altaray Cunningham via Facebook) Altaray Cunningham

A standoff ended with a sword attack on SWAT

The pursuit of Williams picked up in the Iselin section of Woodbridge, where he was found in his car on Green Hollow Drive. Williams took off toward Franklin Township, where his car became disabled on Dekalb Street around 3 a.m., according to the affidavit.

Williams barricaded himself inside the car with a large sword, prompting negotiations with the Somerset County SWAT team.

After two hours, officers entered the car. Williams "violently" swung the sword, striking one officer in the finger and causing an injury that required stitches, according to the affidavit.

Williams was charged with several aggravated assault and weapons offenses in connection with the Franklin Township incident.

Altaray Cunningham (Altaray Cunningham via Facebook) Altaray Cunningham

Victim reportedly wanted to move because of neighbor

Middlesex County Prosecutor Linda Estremera has not disclosed exactly what caused the blunt force trauma injuries to Cunningham. Two separate law enforcement sources told New Jersey 101.5 it was one of the most "horrific" and "worst looking crime scenes they had seen in their careers.

Cunningham's mother, Yvonne Glover-Cunningham, told NJ.com that Cunningham was installing a Ring camera after repeatedly reporting problems with Williams to the rental office, but those complaints went unanswered.

Cunningham described Williams to his mother as "the neighbor from hell," she said.

Glover-Cunningham said her son wanted to move because of Williams. He played loud music and splattered a "red substance" on Cunningham's door, she told NJ.com.

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