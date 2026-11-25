❗ Jordan L'Hommedieu, 10, died while playing in his yard, Hopatcong police say.

❓ Police say prosecutors and medical examiners found the death accidental.

➡️ A GoFundMe for his family has raised more than $13,700.

HOPATCONG — Jordan L'Hommedieu, a 10-year-old fifth-grader remembered for his love of school and wrestling, died suddenly while playing in his yard, police say, leaving his family and a Sussex County community grieving.

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L'Hommedieu died on Saturday, Nov. 21, according to Hopatcong police. Police Chief Meghan McCluskey said the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office and medical examiners found it was accidental, but she didn't disclose the cause of death.

"He loved going to school and spending time with his classmates," McCluskey said, adding that L'Hommedieu was a huge wrestling fan.

Jordan L'Hommedieu (via GoFundMe) Jordan L'Hommedieu (via GoFundMe)

Hopatcong schools offer counselors to students and staff

L'Hommedieu was a fifth-grade student at Hopatcong Borough Schools, according to Superintendent Jeffrey Hallenbeck. Hallenbeck said school counselors would be available to students and staff on Wednesday and beyond.

"Our school family has experienced a tremendous loss, and supporting one another will be especially important in the days ahead," Hallenbeck said.

Erika Ramos, a teacher at Hopatcong Borough Schools, said her heart is broken.

"He was my student and my son Matthew's friend. I pray Jesus wraps His loving arms around his family, gives them strength, and carries them through this unimaginable loss," Ramos said.

As of Wednesday morning, a GoFundMe campaign for L'Hommedieu's family has raised more than $13,700. Fundraiser organizer Samantha Della Torre said the boy looked out for others and made them feel protected and loved.

"No family should ever have to face something so heartbreaking, and while we know that no amount of monetary support can ease their pain, we hope that these contributions can help alleviate some of the financial burdens and allow them the time and space they need to grieve," she said.

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