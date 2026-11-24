🚨Police say a text message contained threats referencing a Wall resident's address

🚨Investigators traced the message to a woman who received a traffic summons from the officer

🚨The Edison woman faces three charges, including terroristic threat

WALL TOWNSHIP — A woman who received a traffic summons on Sunday took out her frustration on the officer's family.

A 74-year-old Wall Township resident received an "alarming" text message on Sunday night that made explicit threats that mentioned resident's address, as well as the home address and well-being of a relative employed as a Wall Township police officer, according to Lt. Steven Nash. The message came from an unknown number.

One of the texts read "Now I have to make sure something really bad happens to her." The second text read "If I can't get to her I have to go to you."

Investigators determined the text came from Anarah Dyani Black, 25, of Edison who had received the summons from same Wall Township police officer that was threatened. Police on Monday tracked Black to an address in Somerset where she was taken into custody.

Black is charged with terroristic threats, cyber-harassment, and witness tampering. She is being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

Nash did not disclose the specific relationship between the victim and the officer.

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