🚨A fatal fight between neighbors at a South Brunswick apartment complex left a community shaken

🚨A 28-year-old man faces murder and weapons charges in the deadly altercation.

🚨Police, school staff and counselors are helping residents and families cope.

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A fatal fight between next-door neighbors left a Middlesex County apartment community shaken Friday night, with residents — including children — reportedly coming outside to witness the commotion.

South Brunswick police went to Sugar Maple Court inside the Royal Oaks Apartment complex off Route 1 around 7:30 p.m. and found Altaray Cunningham, 44, with injuries from blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Linda Estremera.

Jordan Williams, 28, was located hours later in Woodbridge before fleeing to Franklin Township, where he barricaded himself inside his vehicle. He was taken into custody by Somerset County SWAT and charged with first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Estremera did not disclose what led up to their altercation.

Children reportedly witnessed the deadly fight

Neighbors told News 12 that the commotion between neighbors brought residents out of their homes to witness the fight, including some children. One neighbor said Cunningham was a "good guy." According to his Facebook page, he worked at Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth.

South Brunswick Mayor Charles Carley credited Police Chief James Ryan and his department for the police work that quickly brought Williams into custody and for their follow-up with residents. Ryan, Deputy Police Chief Dennis Yuhasz and crisis counselors were in the neighborhood Saturday, talking to residents and helping them find support, according to Carley.

"Teachers and counselors gave their day to be with students and families, among them Crossroads South Middle School Principal Bonnie Capes. Thank you, Superintendent Bernie Bragen, for making sure our district was there when our kids needed it. When students return to class, those same caring adults will be waiting," Carley said.

Ryan said South Brunswick is a strong community "and we will get through this difficult time by looking out for one another and supporting those who need it most."

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