☑️Gov. Mikie Sherrill says Gregory Bovino's policies put American lives at risk

☑️Immigrant advocates have urged Rutgers to cancel his Monday night appearance.

☑️Rutgers Republicans are inviting critics to challenge the former Border Patrol commander

Gov. Mikie Sherrill is criticizing Rutgers University for allowing former Border Patrol Commander at Large Gregory Bovino to speak on campus Monday night, calling his immigration enforcement policies cruel and dangerous.

Bovino was in charge at the beginning of President Donald Trump's second administration and became the face of an aggressive crackdown on unauthorized immigrants, wearing tactical gear during raids in Los Angeles and Chicago.

But Minneapolis was the turning point. More than 2,000 federal officers were sent to the city, where scenes of masked agents spilling from convoys of unmarked vehicles became commonplace. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets.

Two U.S. citizens — Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both 37 — were killed during confrontations with federal agents. In the weeks that followed, the White House pushed aside Bovino and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Bovino resigned in March 2026.

Bovino's New Jersey connection

In May, during protests at Delaney Hall in Newark, Bovino posted a message of encouragement to ICE agents.

"ICE Agents at Delaney, hang in there. You have the world watching and supporting your efforts to hold the line. Every one of us wants to be shoulder to shoulder with you," Bovino tweeted on X, alongside a photo that some viewers said resembled a Nazi salute.

Sherrill said she is "deeply disappointed" that Bovino will be speaking at Rutgers to promote what she called "cruel policies" that cost lives.

"I would hope that those in attendance use that opportunity to ask him why he chose cruelty over humanity and put Americans’ lives at risk in their own communities. They should also ask him what he makes of Americans’ overwhelming rejection of his policies in the midterms," the governor said.

Rutgers defends decision to host Bovino

An online petition by the group Climate Revolution Action Network urged Rutgers to cancel the appearance, saying it creates "an intimidating and hostile environment for Rutgers students," especially given the school's large immigrant and international student population.

Rutgers spokeswoman Megan Florance said recognized student groups may invite speakers to campus, "including those whose views are controversial or generate strong disagreement." The university does not have input into the choice of speaker.

University public safety will implement security measures for the event. An area will be designated for "those who wish to express opposing views."

Bovino will be paid $730 from a fund the university provides to student organizations, according to Rutgers Republicans President Andrew Joseph.

Joseph invited those opposed to Bovino's appearance to attend and participate in a discussion about immigration, which he said has been one-sided.

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